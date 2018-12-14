Beaverton Hart Way Fire

BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) - A home in Beaverton that was undergoing renovations caught fire Thursday evening.

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue crews were called out to the house fire, located in the 17100 block of Southwest Hart Way, just before 10 p.m.

When crews arrived to the scene, flames could be seen coming through the roof of the home.

The homeowners were not home when the fire broke out.

TVF&R said the flames were quickly extinguished, but the home sustained significant damage.

An investigator responded to the scene to determine the cause of the fire.

