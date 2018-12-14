BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) - A home in Beaverton that was undergoing renovations caught fire Thursday evening.
Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue crews were called out to the house fire, located in the 17100 block of Southwest Hart Way, just before 10 p.m.
When crews arrived to the scene, flames could be seen coming through the roof of the home.
The homeowners were not home when the fire broke out.
TVF&R said the flames were quickly extinguished, but the home sustained significant damage.
An investigator responded to the scene to determine the cause of the fire.
Crews have extinguished fire at residence on Hart Way in Beaverton. Fire was contained to the one house but caused significant damage. No occupants were home at the time the fire broke out. Investigator is on scene to determine cause. pic.twitter.com/1GFmS0b6OG— TVF&R (@TVFR) December 14, 2018
