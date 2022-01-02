VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) – A fire damaged a house in Vancouver on Saturday afternoon.

The Vancouver Fire Department said just before 5 p.m. Saturday, it responded to a house in the 6100 block of Northeast 113th Court. When they arrived, they found smoke and began putting out the fire.

VFD said everyone got out of the home safely. Firefighters continued to clear smoke in the house and helped save personal items.

The Clark County Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.