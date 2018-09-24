LA CENTER, WA (KPTV) - Crews responded to a house fire in La Center Monday morning.
Clark County Fire & Rescue responded to a home near Northeast 72nd and Northeast J.R. Anderson Road at around 5:59 a.m.
When crews arrived to the scene, they found a fully-involved house fire. Crews also found a man outside attempting to put out the fire with a hose.
Clark County Fire said four engines and three chief officers responded to the fire.
No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
