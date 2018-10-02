LEBANON, OR (KPTV) - A fire damaged a single-story home in Lebanon early Tuesday morning.
Lebanon Fire District was called out to the house fire, located in the 400 block of 12th Street, at around 12:53 a.m.
When crews arrived to the scene, they found fire in the back of the home that had spread into the attic space and through the roof.
Lebanon Fire said crews used an offensive attack and quickly extinguished the fire.
Working structure fire on S. 12th Street in Lebanon. pic.twitter.com/okuH9ivs3M— Lebanon Fire (@LebanonFD) October 2, 2018
Two people and a dog were able to get out safely. Firefighters rescued a cat from inside the structure.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. Lebanon Fire said the house had working smoke alarms.
