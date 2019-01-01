BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) - A fire damaged a mobile home in Beaverton early Tuesday morning.
Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue crews responded to the fire, located in the 10400 block of Southwest Denney Road, at around 4:19 a.m.
When crews arrived to the scene, they found a mobile home with heavy smoke and flames coming through the windows.
Firefighters were able to get the fire under control and limit the spread to adjacent homes.
TVF&R said no one was injured.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.