LONGVIEW, WA (KPTV) - Investigators are working to determine what caused a mobile home fire in Longview Sunday morning.
Just after 7:30 a.m., firefighters from Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue and the Longview Fire Department were called out to a fire in the 4500 block of Pennsylvania Street.
Officials said about 50 percent of the single-wide mobile home was involved when crews arrived.
Crews had the fire extinguished in less than an hour.
Officials said the estimated damage is totaled just over $31,500.
No injuries were reported, and the cause remains under investigation.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
