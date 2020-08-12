HAPPY VALLEY, OR (KPTV) - Investigators are working to determine what caused a fire at an apartment complex in Happy Valley Wednesday morning.
At 6:25 a.m., Clackamas Fire crews responded to a fire at Reflections at Happy Valley Apartments, located at 8800 Southeast Causey Loop.
Crews arrived to the scene and found a well-involved fire in one unit.
The @clackamasfire is working an apartment fire at the Refelctions apartment complex in Happy Valley. pic.twitter.com/zOFw6pYcCI— Clackamas Sheriff (@ClackCoSheriff) August 12, 2020
Clackamas Fire said crews quickly knocked down the fire, which was contained to one unit.
No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is not yet known.
