VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - A fire tore through several vehicles and an outbuilding in Vancouver Friday morning.
At around 4:17 a.m., Vancouver Fire crews were dispatched to a fire in the 10200 block of Northeast 108th Avenue.
Officials said several vehicles and an shop-like outbuilding were damaged. It's not known at this time how many vehicles burned.
#BREAKING Vancouver, WA fire crews putting out a fire that burned several vehicles and a shop type outbuilding. No injuries. #Fox12Oregon pic.twitter.com/R3yidZCWVp— Debra Gil (@DebraGil) November 1, 2019
No injuries were reported.
The Clark County Fire Marshal will investigate the cause of the fire.
