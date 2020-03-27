VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - A residential shop in Vancouver was damaged after a fire started Friday morning.
Just before 7 a.m., crews from Vancouver Fire Department, Clark County Fire and Rescue, and Clark County Fire Districts 3 and 6 were called out to a fire in the 6000 block of Northeast 139th Street.
Crews arrived to the scene and found fire coming from the second-story window and burning through the roof.
Vancouver Fire officials said extinguishing the fire was made difficult due to a hidden void spaces that were hard to access.
No injuries were reported.
The fire is being investigated by the Clark County Fire Marshall's Office.
