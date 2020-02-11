BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) - Firefighters have knocked down a fire that started in the Elmonica neighborhood Tuesday morning.
At 3:30 a.m., Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue and Hillsboro Fire crews responded to a fire in the 400 block of Southwest 169th Place.
Crews arrived to the scene and began battling a fire that was found between two homes.
TVF&R said it took crews about an hour to extinguish the fire that had made its way into the eaves and attic of a home.
Flames caused damaged to the side of one home, roof and garage. There was also some smoke damage that extended throughout the home.
No injuries were reported.
An investigator determined the fire to be accidental and caused by fireplace ashes that were disposed of in a yard debris container on the side of the home.
TVF&R said the ashes had been stored in a metal can for over a day, but were not completely cool before being placed with the yard debris.
TVF&R would like to remind people to store ashes in a metal container that is kept away from any structures and combustibles for at least a week.
