BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) – Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue say a firefighter had to be taken to a hospital and multiple families were forced out of their homes after a fire in Beaverton on Thursday afternoon.
Firefighters from TVF&R and Hillsboro Fire & Rescue responded to a second-alarm fire in the 1700 block of Southwest Harvey Way just after 2:00 p.m. Callers to 911 reported seeing flames and smoke coming from a backyard between homes.
Firefighters found heavy flames coming from a two-story home that began spreading to an adjacent home. Everyone inside including pets were safely evacuated and uninjured. One firefighter was treated for a medical issue and was transported to a local hospital. His condition has not been released.
The fire severely damaged the siding and walls of two homes and extended into the attic space of one displacing families living in both residences. A third home suffered some exterior heat damage.
A cause of the fire has not been released.
