ALOHA, OR (KPTV) - A three-story home in Aloha was damaged by a fire Friday morning.
At around 9:35 a.m., Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue were called out to a house fire in the 3200 block of Southwest 175th Avenue.
Firefighters arrived to the scene and found fire and smoke visible from multiple sides of the home.
All occupants were able to get out safely.
Crews began fighting the flames inside the home, but TVF&R said all crews were moved out due to the stability of the house.
The fire was deemed under control at around 10:37 a.m.
TVF&R said crews remained on scene for several hours extinguishing hot spots and ensuring the fire was out.
There were no injuries reported.
The cause of the fire remains undetermined at this time.
