Fire damages trailer in Scappoose, no injuries reported

SCAPPOOSE, OR (KPTV) – A fire damaged a trailer in Scappoose Saturday night.
At about 11:40 p.m., firefighters with the Scappoose Fire District and Columbia River Fire & Rescue responded to a report of a fire in the 32000 block of Branch Road.
Crews arrived to find an electrical fire that had spread into a closet and into the ceiling of a single-wide trailer.
Firefighters say the homeowner used an extinguisher to put out most of the fire.
Crews were on scene for more than 90 minutes, performing overhaul and extinguishing hot spots.
The fire appears to be electrical in origin but is currently under investigation.
Crews say no one was injured, and the homeowner declined assistance for relocation.
Damage is estimated at between $5,000 and $10,000.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
