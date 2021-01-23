OREGON CITY, OR (KPTV) - Crews extinguished a fire at a vacant home in Oregon City Saturday morning.
Just after 6 a.m., Clackamas Fire crews were called out to a house fire at 801 Taylor Street.
Crews arrived to the scene and found heavy smoke and fire on the first floor.
Clackamas Fire said neighbors reported the home was vacant, but crews searched the building to make sure no one was inside.
The fire was brought under control within 30 minutes after crews arrived.
No injuries were reported.
Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire and the amount of damage caused.
