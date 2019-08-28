PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A vacant home in southeast Portland was damaged by a fire Wednesday morning.
At around 5:49 a.m., Portland Fire & Rescue crews responded to a house fire in the 4100 block of Southeast Francis Street.
When crews arrived to the scene, fire was showing from windows on the side of the home.
Several @PDXFire crews are working to put out a fire inside this house on SE Francis St. and SE 41st Ave. A majority of the smoke appears to be coming from the back of the house and the roof @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/yEbJUQzD20— Amber Wilmarth (@amberwilmarth) August 28, 2019
PF&R said the home is vacant, but was full of stuff which crews did report as hoarder-type conditions.
According to PF&R, the house was also in very poor condition and firefighters had trouble accessing some areas.
The fire has been extinguished, but PF&R said crews will remain on scene for awhile for overhauling and extinguishing hot spots.
No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.