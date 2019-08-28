PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A vacant home in southeast Portland was damaged by a fire Wednesday morning.

At around 5:49 a.m., Portland Fire & Rescue crews responded to a house fire in the 4100 block of Southeast Francis Street.

When crews arrived to the scene, fire was showing from windows on the side of the home.

PF&R said the home is vacant, but was full of stuff which crews did report as hoarder-type conditions.

According to PF&R, the house was also in very poor condition and firefighters had trouble accessing some areas.

The fire has been extinguished, but PF&R said crews will remain on scene for awhile for overhauling and extinguishing hot spots.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

