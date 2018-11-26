SALEM, OR (KPTV) - Salem Family YMCA will be closed Monday following a fire that damaged part of the building.
Salem Fire said the fire started at around 12:40 a.m. in the HVAC unit on the roof of the building, located at 685 Court Street Northeast.
When crews arrived to the scene, they could see flames and smoke on the roof.
The fire damaged the roof, and there was also water damage to the roof and a gymnasium below.
No injuries were reported.
Salem Family YMCA, including Youth Development, will be closed Monday.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
