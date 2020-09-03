GLADSTONE, OR (KPTV) – With a hot weekend ahead lots of people will be heading out for a swim and water safety should be top of mind.
This year has been an especially deadly one for boating accidents.
Fox 12 spoke with a battalion chief at Gladstone Fire.
"This really stresses the need for water safety measures we're talking about today,” Tighe Vroman, Gladsone Fire Department said. “Particularly on a boat, so again, making sure you're wearing a PFD, you're aware of your surroundings and your location and another big safety thing, don't mix alcohol marijuana or any judgement or performance impairing medications with water recreation.”
It's also important for swimmers to know their limitations and never swim alone. Many popular swimming spots won't have lifeguards this year because of the pandemic.
Another message from local fire departments this holiday weekend beware the high fire danger.
“If you are outdoors recreating, you need to be especially careful with how you're using fire, the fuels are very dry and it won't take much for fires to start or spread quickly,” Vroman said.
