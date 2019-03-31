WILSONVILLE, OR (KPTV) – A massive fire in a Wilsonville neighborhood early Sunday destroyed an apartment complex that was under construction and significantly damaged at least 20 condominiums, according to firefighters.
Just after 1 a.m., multiple 911 callers reported that a three-story apartment complex that was under construction in the 11000 block of Southwest Collina Lane was engulfed in flames.
The fire occurred in the Villebois community, where condominiums, apartments and row homes are densely packed together, according to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue. Within minutes, several neighbors reported that the fire was spreading to their homes.
TVF&R along with crews from the Lake Oswego Fire Department, Canby Fire District and Aurora Fire District worked through the night to control the original blaze, evacuate residents and extinguish fires in occupied buildings.
The fire was considered under control the fire by about 4 a.m.
Firefighters remained on scene through Sunday morning to keep the burned pile of debris cool and make sure hot spots don’t flare up.
Crews say at least 20 occupied condominiums sustained significant damage or will be considered a total loss. They say dozens more units had blown out windows or siding damage due to the intense radiant heat.
A construction shack, construction equipment, and about 14 cars and trucks were also destroyed.
TVF&R says many people have been displaced because of the fire, but fortunately no one was injured.
The Red Cross is helping about 25 people at the scene, but many others are staying with friends or relatives.
Firefighters just posted this daylight video -- showing the aftermath of this morning's massive fire. Nobody was hurt, but several families lost their homes. The cause is under investigation & crews are looking at surveillance video/doorbell cams to learn more. @fox12oregon https://t.co/H9vICRN5AQ— Kelsey Watts (@KelseyWattsKPTV) March 31, 2019
Fire investigators are working to determine where and how the fire started.
