VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - Four vehicles were destroyed in a fire that happened at a Vancouver apartment complex Wednesday morning.
Vancouver Fire crews were called out to the Meadow Wood Apartments, located at 6811 Northeast 121st Avenue, at around 4:49 a.m. after residents reported hearing explosions coming from the parking lot.
When firefighters arrived to the scene, they found four vehicles on fire under a carport.
The vehicles were near a building, but the fire was not threatening the apartments. Vancouver Fire said nearby apartments were evacuated as a precaution, but residents have been allowed back in.
Vancouver Fire said the vehicles are considered a total loss, and the carport has collapsed due to the fire.
No injuries were reported.
The Clark County Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause of the fire.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
