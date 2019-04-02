Fire destroys garage, damages accessory dwelling unit in Camas

CAMAS, WA (KPTV) - Residents escaped a detached garage fire without injury late Tuesday morning, but the structure and everything inside of it is a total loss, the Camas-Washougal Fire Department says.
Firefighters rushed to 2200 block of Northwest 23rd Avenue in Camas at approximately 11:20 a.m. and say the garage was fully involved in fire when they arrived.
The garage was located behind the house and flames did not spread to the primary residence, but did damage an accessory dwelling unit located behind the garage, according to fire officials.
Crews extinguished the fire while protecting nearby structures.
The CWFD Fire Marshal’s Office is leading an investigation into what started the fire. A resident told officials he had been working on a motorcycle in the garage when the fire started.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
