LAKE OSWEGO, OR (KPTV) – A fire destroyed one home and damaged another in Lake Oswego Monday evening.
Firefighters with Lake Oswego Fire, Portland Fire & Rescue and Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue responded to the 2-alarm fire on Southwest Oriole Lane, between Peacock Place and Pheasant Run at about 6:40 p.m.
Crews say the flames spread from one house to another.
The fires have been extinguished and crews are continuing to put out hot spots.
No injuries were reported, but one dog is unaccounted for, according to firefighters.
There is no word yet on what caused the fire.
