PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A south Portland home is a total loss after it caught fire early Monday morning.
Portland Fire & Rescue responded to a residential fire in the 10900 block of South Aventine Avenue around 1:30 a.m.
On their way to the scene, crews encountered downed trees and power lines, so their response was delayed. Firefighters had to cut through the trees with chainsaws to help access the location of the fire.
PF&R also had to wait for Portland General Electric to assist with de-energizing the fallen power lines.
At the scene, it was determined the house was a total loss.
PF&R contacted the homeowner and all residents were safe and accounted for. No injuries were reported.
FOX 12 learned two people and two dogs escaped the home.
The cause of the fire is not known.
