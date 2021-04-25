Fire destroys home in Camas; no injuries reported

 Camas-Washougal Fire Department

CAMAS, WA (KPTV) – A fire destroyed a one-story home in Camas on Saturday, according to Camas-Washougal Fire Department.

Firefighters responded to a reported structure fire in the 600 block of Northwest Hill Street at approximately 6:50 p.m. When they arrived, they found fire and smoke coming through the houses' windows and roof.

Crews were able to quickly put out the fire and believe it may have started in the kitchen.

No injuries were reported.

