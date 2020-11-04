BATTLE GROUND, WA (KPTV) - A fire destroyed a 13,000-square-foot horse arena and barn near Battle Ground early Wednesday morning.
Clark County Fire & Rescue responded to the 10000 block of Northeast 184th Street at 3:57 a.m. Initial reports were that propane tanks were exploding inside the fire zone.
The first crews at the scene found the large horse arena fully engulfed in flames.
The property owner was able to remove the horses from the burning structure.
Firefighters worked to contain the fire and prevent it from spreading to a home that was 75 feet from the arena. The barn and horse arena were destroyed by the fire, according to firefighters.
There were no injuries in connection with the fire and all of the animals were safely accounted for, according to Clark County Fire & Rescue.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Clark County Fire & Rescue was assisted by three units from Fire District 3 and one unit from the Vancouver Fire Department.
