LONGVIEW, WA (KPTV) – A home near Longview was destroyed in a fire early Sunday.
Firefighters from Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue and the Longview Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 6300 block of Willow Grove Road just before 3 a.m.
Fire crews reported that the two-story structure was heavily involved with fire when they arrived, and they attacked the fire from the exterior.
Six people were able to get out of the home without any serious injuries.
Crews say one person received a minor injury to a foot, but refused transport to the hospital.
Family members of the owner told FOX 12 she worked tirelessly to beautify the home.
"This was my mom's dream. This was like her whole life goal was to have this house with this property," said Sidney Phillips, the daughter of owner Raeann Phillips.
Reann Phillips was vacationing when the fire occurred. She said someone was watching the house while she was gone.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
"It's pretty devastating. It's a lot of hard work and time that she's put into this place," said Carrie Little, the homeowner's sister.
Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control just after 4 a.m.
The house is considered a total loss, according to fire officials.
Firefighters initially identified the home as a bed and breakfast. The story was updated to correct that information.
