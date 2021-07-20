Fire destroys Seaside Golf Course utility shed

SEASIDE, OR (KPTV) – A fire destroyed a utility shed in Seaside on Tuesday, according to city officials.
Seaside Fire & Rescue responded to a structure fire at the Seaside Golf Course at 415 Avenue U just after 1:00 p.m. When they arrived, they found a utility shed fully engulfed in flames that quickly grew to a two-alarm fire. Firefighters from Gearhart, Cannon Beach and Hamlet Fire Departments were called to assist.
Crews were quickly able to put it out and avoid it from spreading to an adjacent home. A nearby pickup truck and equipment inside and outside the utility shed were damaged. No injuries were reported.
Avenue U between South Roosevelt (Highway 101) and South Edgewood was closed for about two hours.
It’s unclear what started the fire, and the investigation is ongoing.
