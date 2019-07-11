MILWAUKIE, OR (KPTV) - An apartment fire in Milwaukie Thursday morning destroyed several units, leaving multiple families without a home.
Clackamas Fire officials said no tenants were injured in the fire that broke out just after 9:30 a.m. at the Kona Gardens Apartments off Southeast Rusk Road.
But Clackamas Fire Public Information Officer Brandon Paxton said one firefighter did have a non life-threatening injury.
FOX 12 spoke with several tenants at the complex, including Cayman Jarvis who described what he saw Thursday morning.
"It kind of started going through the roof and it basically just started collapsing," Jarvis said.
Jarvis lives next door to the fireball that erupted, but his apartment was seemingly spared Thursday morning.
But for David Miller, he lost everything.
"It's just a big daze, I'm kind of still in a daze I don't know what to do - never been through this before," Miller said.
It was emotional for Miller as he looked at the damage to his apartment.
But he said the hardest part is losing his five cats.
"I suffer from depression so they're just there for me, you know my family," Miller said. "The only thing that matters is my cats to me really. I mean they're my life."
They mean so much that Miller said he cut his hand looking for his cats in the aftermath of the fire.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
The Red Cross told FOX 12 it's helping two families impacted by the fire.
