LAKE OSWEGO, OR (KPTV) - A shed owned by the City of Lake Oswego was destroyed after it caught fire Tuesday morning.
At around 5:30 a.m., firefighters responded to 195 Rosemont Road after a passerby saw flames coming from a building.
Crews arrived on scene and found a shed at the Firlane property fully-involved.
Burning shed or garage in Lake Oswego. #fox12Oregon pic.twitter.com/AWKsU0TylC— Marilyn Deutsch (@marilyndeutsch) August 13, 2019
Firefighters told FOX 12 that water tenders were used to shuttle water because there are no hydrants in the rural area.
Dousing shed fire with water here in Lake Oswego. #fox12Oregon pic.twitter.com/wOhgwifiga— Marilyn Deutsch (@marilyndeutsch) August 13, 2019
No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
The public should expect delays or avoid the area while crews remain on scene.
