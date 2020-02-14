CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - A large fire destroyed outbuildings in rural Clark County Thursday evening.
At around 6:10 p.m., Vancouver Fire Department responded to a fire at 22340 Northeast 58th Street.
Crews arrived on scene and found heavy, black smoke coming from two adjoining shop buildings with the largest body of the fire burning in the rear of the structure.
The firefighting was done from the outside due to the volume of the fire, according to officials.
Due to the remote location, officials said three water tenders had to travel a mile and a half to the nearest hydrant to get water.
In total, 15 firefighters and two battalion chiefs on three fire engines and a water tender from Vancouver Fire, an engine from East County Fire & Rescue and two water tenders from Clark County Fire District 3 were used to battle the fire.
Officials said firefighters were able to protect other structures on the property, but could not save the shop buildings.
No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Clark County Fire Marshall's Office.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
