Fire displaces 12 people in McMinnville

MCMINNVILLE, Ore. (KPTV) – Fire units are still on the scene of a fire that forced 12 people out of their homes in McMinnville.
Crews received a report of a commercial structure fire at 805 Southeast Villard Street (Oxford House) at 5:09 p.m. Units arrived to heavy fire coming from the front of the home.
Firefighters attacked the fire on portions of the home and teams made sure everyone was out safely. The only person inside the home when the fire started was able to get out safely on their own.
No one was injured. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Fire damage is heavy in the homes that the fire originated in, estimated loss is $300,000.
Eight adults and three children were displaced. The Red Cross is in contact with the fire victims and assisting them with accommodations.