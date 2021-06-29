Fire east of Dufur prompts Level 3 evacuations

DUFUR, OR (KPTV) – A brush fire in Wasco County prompted Level 3 evacuations in Dufur on Tuesday, according to Wasco County Sheriff’s Office.
At 2: 28 p.m., Oregon State Patrol said the fire was along Highway 197.
The Level 3: “Go Now” is for Wrentham Rd, Ridge Rd, Atkinson Rd, Stuber Rd, Fulton Rd, Boyd Loop, Long Hollow Rd Robert Market Rd, Summit Ridge Rd, Hastings Rd.
The Oregon Department of Transportation reported minimum delays in the area.
It's unclear how the fire started or if there are any injuries.
This is developing news. FOX 12 Oregon will update this story when new information becomes available.
