Fire engulfs home in Albany area; one man taken to hospital with minor injuries

ALBANY, OR (KPTV) - A fire tore through a home in the Albany area on Tuesday morning.
Crews responded to the scene on the 38000 block of Scravel Hill Road at 7 a.m.
The Linn County Sheriff’s Office stated the building was fully engulfed and initial reports were that not everyone had gotten out of the home.
Firefighters with the Jefferson Fire District and Albany Fire Department put out the fire. Firefighters then determined that all people and animals associated with the home had been accounted for.
One man was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries described as minor by deputies.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, Oregon State Police, Oregon State Fire Marshall’s Office and Marion Polk Fire Investigation Team.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
