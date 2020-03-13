Fire extinguished at abandoned building at Portland Meadows

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Crews responded to a fire at Portland Meadows early Friday morning.
Portland Fire & Rescue said that firefighters were dispatched around 2:30 a.m. to a fire in the 1000 block of North Schmeer Road.
At the scene, crews found a fire showing from an abandoned building which included the challenge of down power lines charging the metal fence that surrounded the building.
Since firefighters had limited access to the building, they ultimately put out the fire by raising the aerial ladder to extinguish it from above.
No one was injured in the fire. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
