Fire extinguished at Salem apartment building, no injuries reported

SALEM, OR (KPTV) – An apartment building caught fire early Friday morning, and fortunately everyone was able to get out safely.
At 12:35 a.m., firefighters with Marion County Fire District #1 responded to a reported non-structure fire at 133 Stafford Lane Northeast.
While on their way to the scene, firefighters learned from 911 dispatchers that there was an apartment complex on fire at the same address.
The fire was upgraded to 1-alarm to increase the firefighting response.
The first crew arrived at the scene and found a 6-unit apartment complex with its exterior siding on fire, which blocked the exits of a ground-floor unit and a second-floor unit.
The people inside the ground-floor unit were able to escape through windows at the rear of the building, while firefighters knocked down the exterior fire and assisted the resident of the second-floor unit down the stairs to safety.
Fire officials said the fire extended up the exterior siding and burned the attic space.
When additional crews arrived, they confirmed there were no more people to help out of apartments. They then put out the attic fire.
No one was injured in the fire and the Red Cross is now assisting the residents of the two impacted apartments.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.