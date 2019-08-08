SALEM, OR (KPTV) - Emergency crews responded to the Salem Health campus Thursday morning on the report of smoke in one of the buildings.
At around 6:30 a.m., the Salem Fire Department, the Salem Police Department and Salem Health officials responded to a fire at Building B, located at 665 Winter Street Southeast.
The fire was coded as three-alarm due to the size of the building.
Salem Fire said a fire was located on the south side of Building B and was primarily extinguished by sprinklers in the building. Smoke was located in the elevator shaft.
Officials have not said what was on fire.
No evacuations were issued, but patients were moved to the other side of the building.
No injuries were reported.
Crews with Salem Fire say there was smoke coming out of an elevator shaft in the south side of Building B, then the sprinkler system kicked in and helped contain the fire. There were no injuries reported. A Fire Marshal is on scene investigating the cause @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/t51vQo4mTQ— Amber Wilmarth (@amberwilmarth) August 8, 2019
Salem Fire said emergency services and regular medical care are not being affected by the smoke, however all appointments in Building B are canceled for Thursday.
Winter Street Southeast will be closed between Mission Street Southeast and Bellevue Street Southeast while crews remain on scene.
