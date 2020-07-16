HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) - Firefighters battled a house fire in Hillsboro Thursday morning.
At around 6:40 a.m., Hillsboro Fire & Rescue crews responded to a fire in the 1400 block of Northeast 12th Avenue.
Crews arrived to the scene and extinguished the flames. Firefighters remained on scene to check for hot spots.
The only occupant in the home was able to get out safely. No injuries were reported.
Hillsboro Fire said the home was heavily damaged by the fire.
The cause of the fire is not known at this time.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
