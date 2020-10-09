VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - The Clark County Fire Marshal's office is investigating after a home caught fire in Vancouver on Friday afternoon.
The house in the 5500 block of Northeast 46th Street caught fire just before 2 p.m., with firefighters arriving to find flames coming out from the back side of the house and the garage.
Crews searched the home and confirmed that no one was inside the house.
Firefighters had the blaze under control within 20 minutes of when the first units arrived on scene and the building was saved, according to the Vancouver Fire Department. No one was hurt.
One person was displaced and the Red Cross was called to help.
Firefighters aren't sure yet what sparked the blaze.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.