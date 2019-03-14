ALBANY, OR (KPTV) - The Albany Fire Department said that improper disposal of fireplace ashes caused a home to catch fire Wednesday night.
The house fire was reported at around 9:38 p.m. in the 500 block of 38th Avenue Southeast.
Crews arrived to the scene and had the fire under control at around 10:19 p.m.
The homeowner was able to make it safely out of the house. No injuries were reported.
Investigators said the fire started on the exterior of the home due to the improperly discarded ashes.
The fire caused about $100,000 worth of damage.
