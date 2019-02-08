Fire officials: Body found in rubble from 3-alarm fire in Molalla

MOLALLA, OR (KPTV) – Fire officials Friday said they recovered a man’s body from the rubble of a 3-alarm commercial fire in Molalla.
The fire broke out Wednesday just before midnight in a boarded up commercial building on North Molalla Avenue and spread to a building next door.
A Canby Fire spokesperson said the body belonged to son of the building owner.
Crews Wednesday told FOX 12 a woman in her 70s and her son, in his 50s, were sleeping inside the building when it caught fire. The woman made it out okay, but the man, as of Wednesday, was unaccounted for.
The historic building was built in the late 1800s, and the condition of the charred building was so dangerous for firefighters they weren’t able to start making their way inside until nearly 3 p.m. on Thursday.
Fire officials Friday said the fire is not suspicious and was accidental.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
