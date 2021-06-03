Fire officials expecting another intense wildfire season

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – After an unprecedented wildfire season last year, Oregon fire and emergency management leaders say they’re bracing for another intense summer with continued drought conditions, low precipitation and hot temperatures.
“We are looking at fires in a different way this year, really from a year perspective versus a fire season,” Oregon State Fire Marshal, Mariana Ruiz-Temple said.
During a press briefing Thursday Ruiz-Temple said with wildfires already igniting, it’s overshadowing of what’s to come this summer.
“We saw significant fire at the local level with an early fire season with an early fire this season in March which marked a level 3 evacuation of 182 homes and that signifies where we are in terms of fuels and conditions,” Ruiz-Temple said. “We’ve seen three fires to date in Klamath that threatened structures, the milepost 85 fire yesterday.”
The majority of the state is in a drought, that coupled with hotter than normal temperatures and low precipitation will make for a busier wildfire season.
“I’m asking every Oregonian to plan on being a disaster survivor,” Oregon Office of Emergency Management Director, Andrew Phelps said.
Smoke was a huge issue last summer with some of the worst air quality in the state.
The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) also said during the briefing it’s working on expanding its air monitoring stations across the state.
If you want to check air quality you can download the OpenAir app or check out this blog: https://oregonsmoke.blogspot.com/
