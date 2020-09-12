HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV)- Hillsboro Fire and Rescue said someone intentionally started a fire outside a café in Hillsboro on Saturday.
A Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputy called 911 dispatchers about a fire outside of a café in the 7500 block of southwest Tualatin Valley Highway at approximately 12:15 a.m.
The first fire crew to arrive found the fire in multiple collection containers in the recycling area of the café, according to authorities. They were able to quickly extinguish the fire and keep it contained in the refuse area and no extension was found in other parts of the building.
One person was treated on scene for injuries related to the fire and taken to the hospital for evaluation, according to authorities. No other injuries were reported.
A Hillsboro Fire Investigator responded to the incident and determined that the fire had been intentionally set.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.