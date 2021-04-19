Fire officials give tips to prevent wildfires in the Gorge

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - The gorgeous weather over the weekend attracted many to the Columbia River Gorge to explore hiking trails or head out on the water. The summer like conditions also make conditions ripe for fires to break out.
Multnomah County and several others are still under burn bans due to the dry and windy conditions paired with the warm weather.
FOX 12 spoke with Corbett Fire on Monday to get some tips to help prevent fires from igniting.
The first tip is don’t throw cigarettes out the window while you’re driving. Corbett Fire says the wind can pick that up quickly. Secondly trailers that drag chains can throw sparks and ignite a fire.
“The biggest thing I would say is just be cautious and aware of what you're doing, don't stop and have cooking fires out in the wilderness those can end up bad and if you do end up doing something like that make sure they're cold out and down to mineral soil before you walk away from it,” said Corbett Fire Assistant Chief Rick Wunsch.
As we saw a few years ago, fireworks are also a huge concern when fire conditions are right. Corbett Fire says don’t light off fireworks or throw them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.