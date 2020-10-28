LEBANON, OR (KPTV) – A man is recovering after he was burned in a shop fire early Wednesday morning, fire officials said.
Around 1:50 a.m., members of the Lebanon Fire District responded to a reported shop fire in the 1700 block of Carroll Street.
At the scene, firefighters found a fully involved fire and a vacant home on the property that was exposed to the flames.
LFD said crews knocked downed the flames and protected the home. The fire was under control after 45 minutes of firefighting efforts.
Fire officials said a man who was in the shop suffered minor burns but escaped the fire on his own. He was transported to Lebanon Community Hospital for evaluation, according to LFD.
In total, 11 fire personnel, four engines and one ladder truck responded to the fire.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
