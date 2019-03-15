BORING, OR (KPTV) - Crews are investigating the cause of a deadly house fire that happened in Boring early Friday morning.
Crews from Clackamas, Sandy and Gresham responded to the report of a house fire, located in the 3700 block of Southeast Lusted Road, just before 3:30 am.
It is a rural area and no fire hydrants, but crews from Clackamas, Sandy and Gresham responded to help with plenty of water tenders. #Fox12Oregon pic.twitter.com/TobJkncdLh— Debra Gil (@DebraGil) March 15, 2019
When crews arrived to the scene, they found a man in his 50s on the ground and suffering from critical burns. Fire officials believe the man tried to go back into the home to save his elderly mother.
During the fire fight, the roof collapsed. Officials said the fire stayed very hot and smoky for hours after, so crews could not get into the home to search for the woman.
Small explosions could be seen coming from an electrical box on the side of the home. Portland General Electric was called out to turn off the power.
Officials also said there was ammunition inside the home that also exploded in the fire.
The Sandy Fire chief confirmed to FOX 12 that a woman in her 90s did not survive.
The Sandy Fire Chief confirms a woman in her 90’s died in the house fire. Her son, in his 50’s, tried to go back in to save her and suffered critical burns. They also tell me that ammunition was exploding in the home when crews arrived. #Fox12Oregon— Debra Gil (@DebraGil) March 15, 2019
Oregon State Police and the medical examiner are on their way to the scene.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
