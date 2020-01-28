Fire officials: Person rescued from car stuck in high water in Yamhill Co.

YAMHILL COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A person was saved after the vehicle they were in became stranded in high water in Yamhill County Tuesday morning.
According to Sheridan/SW Polk/West Valley Fire Districts, crews were dispatched just after 7 a.m. to a car stuck on Southwest Bellevue Highway due to high water. While they were heading to the scene, crews did not know if the car was occupied.
When crews arrived, they found the car had one occupant and was trapped in 12 inches of water.
Firefighters waded into the water and were able to get to the car, allowing the occupant to climb into a crew vehicle and get to safety.
Bellevue Highway is closed 1 mile east of Highway 153.
The person saved from the water was fortunately not injured. In light of the rescue, firefighters want to remind people to “turn around, don’t drown” when facing high water in a roadway.
Sheridan/SW Polk/West Valley Fire Districts said “It takes very little water to knock over an adult, and not much more to sweep away a car. It is very difficult to determine how deep the water is, so please turn around and find another route.”
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
