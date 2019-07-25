(KPTV) - A red flag warning is in effect across parts of Oregon, meaning any fires that spark could spread quickly.
Thursday afternoon, a brush fire in Cornelius destroyed two cars. Another in Lebanon burned two-acres of brush and grass.
Wednesday, Canby Fire contained a blaze that sparked from a mower in dry grass.
On Tuesday, Aurora Fire dealt with a tricky three-alarm fire along I-5, which was actually four separate fires burning close together.
It all illustrates the dangerous conditions we’re seeing right now – which is why you want to do everything you can to give firefighters the best chance at saving your home in a situation like that.
“We’re going to protect the houses we can save,” Silverton Fire District Assistant Chief Ed Grambusch said.
Grambusch walked FOX 12 around a fire safe house at the Oregon Gardens in Silverton, designed specifically to show homeowners what they can do around their own hopes.
First, think of your home as the center of a bullseye with several circles or zones around it.
In zone one, the area within 30 feet of your home, Grambusch said you want to make sure to have well-irrigated and moisture-rich lawns and plants – and low-growing shrubs.
“Large trees and large brush really hamper us when we’re trying to protect a home,” he said.
In zone two, 30-100 feet from your home, that’s where you can have taller trees. But space them out and keep them trimmed.
“If a tree has a branch and it dips way down, then that branch catches on fire, the whole tree catches on fire, sends a bunch of embers up onto the roof into the eaves and then you have a house fire,” he explained.
A good idea in your landscape plan is river rock. It won’t burn, and the more you have, the better, because it essentially acts as a fire barrier.
“Once a fire reaches this area, as far as the flame spread, it’s going to stop,” he said, pointing to an area covered in rock.
A big no-no is having any debris on your roof or in your gutters.
And don’t keep firewood under your deck or stacked next to your house. Grambusch said it’s one of the first things to ignite.
“It just happens every time we have firewood next to a house, it catches on fire almost before anything else and it’ll burn the house down,” he said.
When it comes to your siding, opt for metal, cement board or Hardy Plank, not vinyl which will catch fire and melt.
Make sure any ventilation ducts along your roofline have slats and screens blocking the entry, to keep flying embers from getting into your attic.
Giving firefighters adequate access is also an important consideration. If your driveway is too narrow or the trees overhead are too low, they may not be able to get to your home.
If you live in a rural area or down a long driveway, make sure you have an address sign posted at the street. You can get them from most local fire districts – which will usually install them for you, too.
“We can’t go to your home to protect it if we don’t have an address we can find,” Grambusch added.
