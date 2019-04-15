Fire officials: Semi clips SUV, hits power pole, crashes into apartment near Hubbard

NEAR HUBBARD, OR (KPTV) – No one was hurt Monday after a semi-truck clipped an SUV, hit a power pole and then crashed into the side of a four-unit apartment building off Highway 99, according to Woodburn fire officials.
Woodburn Fire Chief Joe Budge says the crash occurred on Highway 99 north of Hubbard around 4:30 p.m. and caused a small fire that was quickly extinguished.
No one in the apartment building was hurt, but the unit that caught fire is now uninhabitable, according to Budge.
Fire officials say the semi is owned by Food Service of America. The driver after the crash was taken to an area hospital for evaluation.
Officials say they’re not sure what caused the crash.
Hubbard firefighters assisted in the response Monday afternoon.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.