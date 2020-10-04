WARM SPRINGS, OR (KPTV) – The team combating the Lionshead Fire has a message for the public: the fire zone is closed for your safety and the safety of others, stop entering.
All roads the Deschutes National Forest’s Lionshead Fire Area Emergency Closure remain closed as the fire continues to burn. The road closures are meant to protect the public and ensure safe, unobstructed travel for firefighters as they work.
The Lionshead Fire is a lightning-caused fire that began burning on August 16 about 14 miles west of Warm Springs.
According to fire officials’ Sunday morning update on the Lionshead Fire, firefighters have “encountered numerous civilians within the closure area and even within the fire footprint” in recent days.
Entering closed areas is not safe since “unauthorized access puts motorists at risk of accidents or injuries from falling trees or fire burning across a roadway, in addition to accidents involving engines, equipment or other fire-related vehicles.”
Fire officials want to remind the public that anyone who enters a closed area and is injured, help may not be readily available. Firefighters have been trained in some first aid, but they may not be able to quickly respond to medical calls or bring an ambulance.
If a firefighter has to respond to an injured civilian in closed areas, this takes them away from their firefighting work.
Officials said the majority of encounters with civilians have been along Highway 46 between Detroit and Breitenbush Hot Springs. On the stretch, numerous trees have fallen across the roadway and others are at risk of falling, and on Forest Roads 2231, 2233 and 4693, where the fire is still active.
Outside the fire perimeter, but within the closure area, there are also risks, including the potential for car accidents and the potential for fire to cross containment lines. If those events happen, firefighters must be able to respond to these developments without delay, and, in a worst-case scenario, motorists could find themselves trapped within an active fire.
Anyone who violates a closure by entering may be ticketed and subject to a fine of up to $5,000 and/or imprisonment up to 6 months.
A full list of closure orders and maps of closed areas on federal lands associated with the Lionshead Fire can be viewed here.
As of Sunday morning, the Lionshead Fire is 45% contained and has burned 204,385 acres.
There are 1,168 personnel currently assigned to fighting the fire.
The following evacuation levels are in place:
- Breitenbush Hot Springs: Level 3 “GO NOW”
- Detroit, Idanha, Hwy. 22 east of Detroit Dam to milepost 56, and Opal Creek Wilderness/Jawbone Flats: Level 2 “BE SET”
- Elkhorn, Gates east of Gates Hill Road, and Hwy. 22 from Gates Hill Road east to Detroit: Level 1 “BE READY”
The section of the Pacific Crest Trail between Santiam Pass and Forest Road 60/Windigo Pass on the Deschutes National Forest has reopened. A list of Willamette National Forest recreation areas that are in the fire zone and remain closed can be found here.
