PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Fire officials say an unattended candle is to blame for a southeast Portland house fire.
Portland Fire & Rescue crews, along with Gresham firefighters, responded to the fire in the 3000 block of Southeast 162nd Avenue at around 7:15 p.m. Sunday.
Crews arrived to the scene and found heavy smoke coming from the back of the house. The fire was quickly extinguished and contained to a second floor bedroom.
PF&R said people inside the home were able to safely evacuate thanks to properly working smoke alarms.
The four adults and five children who were displaced by the fire are being assisted by the Portland Red Cross.
