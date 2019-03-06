Vancouver, WA (KPTV) - A child was rescued from a Vancouver home that caught fire early Wednesday morning, according to the Vancouver Fire Department.
Vancouver Fire crews responded a home in the 9000 block of Northeast 91st Street at around 4:46 a.m. after a 14-year-old girl called 911 to report a fire.
Officials said three children and their grandmother were inside the home at the time of the fire.
911 dispatch spoke with the grandmother who was concerned that a young boy was still sleeping in the front of the house.
Officials said the dispatcher instructed the grandmother to break the window and rescue the boy. She was able to get him out safely.
Everyone inside the home was able to get out. Medical responders are checking on the occupants.
Crews are on scene and are continuing to fight the blaze.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
This is developing news. Stay with FOX 12 Oregon and kptv.com for updates.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.